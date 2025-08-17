Iraq begins Excavation of massive IS mass grave

Iraqi authorities have started digging at a suspected Islamic State (IS) mass grave near Mosul, believed to contain thousands of victims. The site, known as Khasfa, is one of Iraq’s largest and most tragic remnants of IS rule.

The first phase of the excavation began on August 10, focusing on surface-level digging. Early findings include human skulls buried in the sand, offering chilling confirmation of mass executions carried out during IS’s brutal occupation.

Khasfa is located just outside Mosul, the former stronghold of IS before its defeat in late 2017. According to officials, victims buried here include executed soldiers, Yazidis, and civilians from Mosul. A 2018 UN report identified Khasfa as potentially Iraq’s largest mass grave.

Experts believe at least 4,000 people were dumped into the site, with the actual number possibly much higher. Excavation is difficult due to underground sulphur water, which makes the soil weak and may have damaged the remains, complicating DNA identification.

The site is a deep natural sinkhole, around 150 meters deep and 110 meters wide. In one of the worst recorded massacres, IS executed around 280 people in a single day at Khasfa in 2016, many of them from the interior ministry.

Besides IS-related mass graves, Iraq is still uncovering burial sites from Saddam Hussein’s regime. The United Nations estimates there are over 200 mass graves across Iraq, possibly holding up to 12,000 victims.