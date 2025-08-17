Gallipoli wildfire forces 250 to evacuate

Over 250 people were evacuated overnight as a fierce wildfire broke out in Turkey’s Gallipoli peninsula, near the Dardanelles Strait. Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which spread rapidly due to strong winds.

The fire started on Saturday in Canakkale province and quickly moved through dry, hilly terrain near the town of Gelibolu. Authorities relocated residents from five villages to safer areas to avoid any casualties or further damage.

Firefighting teams worked through the night, and by Sunday morning, 12 planes and 18 helicopters had joined the mission. Nearly 900 personnel are part of the large-scale operation, trying to bring the fire under control.

Heavy smoke and bright flames were visible from afar, while strong winds initially made firefighting efforts difficult. Thankfully, weather conditions improved slightly on Sunday, offering some relief to the teams on the ground.

Access to nearby historical sites, including war memorials in Eceabat, has been closed to the public. The region is known for its tourism appeal, particularly due to its connection to World War I and the ancient ruins of Troy.

So far this year, Turkey has reported 192 wildfires, destroying over 110,000 hectares of land. Climate experts have warned that rising temperatures and drought, fueled by climate change, are increasing the frequency and intensity of such disasters.