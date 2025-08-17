Interior minister visits flood-hit Buner today

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to visit the flood-ravaged Buner district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today to oversee rescue and relief operations and meet with the affected families. Buner remains the worst-hit area, with floodwaters causing widespread destruction and a rising death toll.

During his visit, Naqvi will review ongoing relief efforts in the region and speak directly with flood victims to assess their needs. Authorities confirmed that the death toll in Buner has now crossed 250, while at least 11 bodies have been recovered in Battagram.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue as dozens of people are still feared trapped under debris. Bilal Ahmed Faizi of the provincial rescue agency stated that teams are working round-the-clock, although heavy rain is making operations extremely difficult.

Currently, around 2,000 rescue workers are deployed across nine flood-affected districts. These teams are not only recovering bodies from the rubble but also providing emergency aid, medical support, and shelter to displaced families.

Despite the efforts, officials warn that chances of survival for those buried under debris are very slim. The interior minister’s visit aims to boost morale among rescue teams and ensure federal support reaches the ground.

As rains continue to impact northern Pakistan, the government is urging people in vulnerable areas to stay alert. More emergency resources are being mobilized to prevent further loss of life and property in affected regions.