Nationwide protests in Israel demand Gaza war end

Massive protests erupted across Israel on Sunday as thousands of demonstrators demanded an immediate end to the Gaza war and a deal to free remaining hostages. The demonstrations come as the Israeli military prepares to launch a new offensive in Gaza City, despite growing humanitarian concerns in the region.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, protesters displayed a giant Israeli flag filled with portraits of the 49 remaining hostages, 27 of whom are believed to be dead. Demonstrators also blocked roads, including the major Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, by setting tires on fire, which caused heavy traffic disruptions.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, leading the movement, called for a nationwide strike to pressure the government. As a result, many businesses remained closed in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Protesters also announced plans to set up a protest tent near the Gaza border to intensify their campaign.

Recent videos showing frail captives released by Hamas have raised fears about the hostages’ well-being. Egypt has restarted mediation efforts for a 60-day truce that would include hostage releases, after earlier talks in Qatar ended without progress.

While President Isaac Herzog joined the protest in Tel Aviv and urged global pressure on Hamas, several right-wing Israeli officials criticized the movement. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused protesters of weakening Israel’s position, while others called the disruption “a reward to the enemy.”

International concern continues to grow as UN-backed experts warn of famine in Gaza. Since the war began in October 2023, over 61,897 Palestinians and 1,219 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians, fueling further calls for peace and humanitarian relief.