FIFA panel steps In after Semenyo abuse

FIFA has stepped forward to support Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo after he faced racist abuse during a Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. The incident occurred during the first half on Friday, prompting referee Anthony Taylor to temporarily halt the match and speak to both team managers and captains before resuming play.

Merseyside Police acted quickly, ejecting a 47-year-old man from the stadium. The man, who is from Liverpool, was later arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. Authorities confirmed that he is now in custody for questioning regarding the incident.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the abuse and praised Semenyo for showing strength under pressure. He confirmed that FIFA’s Players’ Voice Panel, formed under its 2024 anti-racism policy, would contact Semenyo and continue monitoring similar situations closely across global football.

Semenyo expressed gratitude to his teammates, Liverpool staff, the match officials, and the wider football community for their immediate and strong support. He also revealed that online racial abuse followed the in-stadium incident, adding another layer to his distress.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters issued a strong warning, stating that any fan found guilty of racist abuse will be banned from stadiums and could also face legal prosecution. He reaffirmed the league’s zero-tolerance policy on racism in football.

As football authorities and law enforcement tighten measures, the support for Semenyo highlights the sport’s growing commitment to protecting players and eliminating racism from all levels of the game.