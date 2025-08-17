Ashab Irfan reaches Jones Creek final

Pakistan’s rising squash star Ashab Irfan has secured a spot in the final of the Jones Creek Open in the United States after an impressive semi-final performance. He defeated Brazil’s Diogo Gobbi 3-1 in a thrilling 53-minute match, winning with game scores of 11-7, 14-12, 4-11, and 11-5.

On the other hand, fellow Pakistani and top seed Asim Khan faced an upset in the semi-final, losing to Malaysia’s Nathan Chua 3-1. Asim fell short with scores of 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, and 11-9, ending his run in the $12,000 event.

Earlier in the tournament, both Ashab and Asim displayed strong performances in the quarterfinals. Asim overcame Egypt’s Omar El Kattan 3-1 in a 46-minute match, while Ashab cruised past Mexico’s Cesar Segundo in straight games, winning 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

In the second round, Asim defeated Egypt’s Kareem Badawi 3-1, showcasing consistency over 45 minutes. Meanwhile, Ashab stunned local favourite Christopher Gordon with a dominating 11-2, 11-4, 11-4 win in just 20 minutes.

However, not all Pakistani players had a successful run. Ahsan Ayaz was eliminated after a hard-fought five-game battle against El Kattan, while Huzaifa Ibrahim lost in the round of 16 to Brazil’s Diego Gobbi, despite taking the opening game.

Now all eyes are on Ashab Irfan as he prepares for the final. His powerful gameplay and composure under pressure have made him one of the standout performers in the tournament.