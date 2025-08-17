UK Pakistani women face severe job barriers

Pakistani women living in the UK, especially in London, are facing serious challenges in securing well-paying jobs despite having high education levels, a new report revealed. The study, published by the Greater London Authority, highlights that Pakistani and Bangladeshi women face the most barriers among all ethnic groups due to bias, rigid workplaces, and systemic inequality.

In 2022, nearly 48% of Pakistani and Bangladeshi women in London were economically inactive, compared to only 15.3% of men from the same background. Unemployment rates among these women stood at 16.9%, over three times higher than that of men. Most alarming was the gender pay gap—Pakistani women in London earned on average 60% less than men, the widest gap of any ethnic group.

Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice Dr. Debbie Weekes-Bernard called the findings shocking and unacceptable. She stated that many experienced Pakistani and Bangladeshi women are still denied opportunities or feel forced to change their names to get job interviews. Their stories show resilience, but also the urgent need to break the barriers holding them back.

The report includes interviews from 32 women, many of whom shared their frustration. One woman, Khadija, a British-Pakistani lawyer, described how difficult it was to fund her legal studies due to her background. Another woman, Farzana, a Bangladeshi community worker, said her experienced colleague was passed over for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified white candidate.

Other women reported facing discrimination based on their Muslim identity, particularly when wearing the hijab. A teacher named Amna said she was told her accent would confuse students, while another woman shared that colleagues doubted whether she could even speak properly because of her appearance.

Despite these obstacles, many women showed strong determination. Policy manager Anisa said she only got a chance through a diversity internship; otherwise, she wouldn’t be in the field. The report recommends urgent reforms including blind recruitment, recognition of foreign degrees, affordable daycare, and targeted career development programs for Pakistani and Bangladeshi women.