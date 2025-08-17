FIR filed against Ducky Bhai in gambling scam

Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against famous YouTuber Saqib-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for promoting illegal online gambling apps. He was reportedly caught at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while allegedly trying to flee the country. Investigators seized his phone and suspicious WhatsApp contacts for further examination.

The FIR, filed by the National Cyber Crime Agency, accuses Ducky Bhai of promoting gambling platforms like 1xBet and Binomo through his YouTube channel and other social media accounts. Officials claim these endorsements encouraged thousands of users to invest in unlawful betting and financial scams, causing heavy losses to citizens and the national economy.

According to investigators, Ducky Bhai allegedly ran misleading social media campaigns to promote these apps, which are banned in Pakistan. Authorities say they have found evidence of illegal payments and digital trails linking him to the promotion of these apps. His online influence reportedly played a major role in spreading these schemes.

In response, a special team has been formed to lead the investigation. The team includes Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz, Sub-Inspector Yasir Ramzan, and Head Constable Tahir. Their goal is to examine the case from all angles, gather financial records, and trace the money trail linked to the gambling operations.

Meanwhile, the NCCA has requested a full record of Ducky Bhai’s assets and bank transactions. They believe this will help reveal the scale of money laundering involved. As investigations continue, authorities warn that more arrests and legal actions could follow in the coming days.

This high-profile case has stirred significant public attention, raising concerns over influencers promoting harmful and illegal content. The government is expected to tighten regulations on digital platforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.