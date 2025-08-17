Oil prices steady as Trump, Putin talk peace

Oil markets are expected to stay calm following a key summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said both leaders agreed to push directly for a peace deal in Ukraine rather than a temporary ceasefire, which had been the focus of Ukraine and its European allies until now. This shift in diplomatic tone is unlikely to cause major changes in oil prices in the short term.

Following the meeting, Trump announced he would delay any new sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, including China and India. This decision reduces the chances of disruption in global oil supply. Analysts believe Russian oil will keep flowing steadily, which may push prices slightly lower. However, they also expect the overall impact to be limited, with only a small dip in prices in the near future.

Brent crude closed at $65.85 per barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate settled at $62.80, both dropping nearly $1 ahead of the summit. Experts say traders are now watching closely for any breakthrough in peace talks. A planned meeting on Monday in Washington between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and European leaders could shape the market’s next move.

Meanwhile, market analysts suggest that with immediate sanctions off the table, oil prices may remain within a narrow trading range. The delay in strict penalties removes one of the biggest risks to global supply, offering temporary relief to oil buyers and traders.

Following earlier Western sanctions, Russia had shifted most of its oil exports to China and India. With no new trade restrictions expected soon, this arrangement is likely to continue without disruption. This keeps global supply stable and eases pressure on prices in the short term.

Looking ahead, the oil market will closely follow political developments, especially any signals of a confirmed peace deal. Until then, traders are likely to remain cautious, focusing on diplomatic headlines rather than supply shocks.