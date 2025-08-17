Hurricane erin turns deadly as category 5 storm hits Caribbean

Hurricane Erin rapidly intensified into a catastrophic Category 5 storm on Saturday, pounding parts of the Caribbean with heavy rain and violent winds. Within just 24 hours, the storm jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 5, signaling one of the fastest intensifications in recent years. Its centre was located about 135 miles northwest of Anguilla, and although no direct landfall is expected, outer rain bands continue to affect nearby islands.

Authorities have issued flash flood warnings for Saint Thomas and Saint John in the US Virgin Islands as the storm’s outer edges brought torrential rainfall. Tropical storm watches remain in effect for several territories, including St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Sint Maarten, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The US National Hurricane Center confirmed maximum sustained winds have reached 160 mph, making Erin a highly dangerous and life-threatening storm.

Forecasters expect the hurricane to pass just north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend. It will likely move east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Sunday night. However, even without direct landfall, up to six inches of rainfall could hit isolated areas, raising concerns of flash floods and landslides.

Additionally, large ocean swells generated by Erin will create dangerous rip currents and coastal erosion. These swells are expected to reach the Bahamas, Bermuda, and parts of the US East Coast early next week. Meteorologists have warned that while Erin may not strike the US mainland, it will still pose serious hazards to coastal communities, particularly in North Carolina.

Climate scientists have linked such rapid intensification to human-driven climate change, particularly warming sea temperatures. Experts say that rising ocean heat caused by fossil fuel emissions is making storms more intense and harder to predict. Erin is the first major hurricane of what is expected to be an unusually severe Atlantic storm season.

As the Atlantic hurricane season continues through November, emergency authorities urge residents in at-risk regions to stay alert. With more intense and unpredictable storms expected this year, timely warnings and preparations remain critical to avoiding loss of life and damage.