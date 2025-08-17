Afghanistan’s water projects raise regional concerns

As Afghanistan faces a growing water crisis, the Taliban-led government is pushing ahead with old and new infrastructure projects to control the country’s precious water resources. Over decades of war, Afghanistan had little control over its five major river basins, most of which flow into neighboring countries. Now, the government is asserting water sovereignty, despite the diplomatic risks involved.

One major project drawing attention is the Qosh Tepa canal, which aims to divert a significant portion of the Amu Darya river to irrigate large areas of northern Afghanistan. However, countries like Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan are voicing concerns. They fear the canal could reduce water supply downstream and worsen the already shrinking Aral Sea, a crucial ecological concern in Central Asia.

Iran, which shares the Helmand River with Afghanistan, has a water treaty signed in 1973, though it has never been fully implemented. Droughts have intensified disputes over water releases, with Iran accusing Afghanistan of cutting flows through its new dams. The Taliban insist there’s not enough water due to climate change, and they argue Afghanistan hasn’t received its fair share for decades.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Harirud River, shared with Iran and Turkmenistan, lacks a formal agreement. Though Afghanistan has built dams like Pashdan on its side, many projects remain underutilized. Experts believe that with reduced conflict, construction costs have dropped, allowing the Taliban to move forward with long-delayed water infrastructure.

To the east, Pakistan and Afghanistan share the Kabul River basin, a key part of the Indus system. While the two countries have no formal water agreement, the Taliban government is working on projects to relieve Kabul’s severe water shortage. Yet, the lack of cooperation raises the risk of future tensions between the neighboring nations.

Although these water projects offer hope for Afghanistan’s internal needs, they also bring new diplomatic challenges. With limited technical capacity and funding, progress may be slow, but the geopolitical consequences could grow rapidly if dialogue and agreements are not prioritized.