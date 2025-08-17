FBR may launch biometric app soon

In a significant development, a tax consultant has proposed a mobile app to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for biometric verification of overseas Pakistanis and disabled taxpayers. The app would include facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to streamline the tax process.

Currently, the biometric verification system depends heavily on NADRA’s physical centers, causing major delays for those living abroad or in remote areas. This results in difficulty registering with FBR and timely filing of tax returns.

To resolve these issues, the consultant recommended integrating the app with FBR and NADRA’s existing databases. This digital solution would enable real-time identity verification without requiring users to physically visit any center.

Experts believe that the app would improve tax compliance, eliminate delays, and help broaden the tax base. It could also increase government revenue by making tax procedures more accessible and user-friendly.

In addition, many overseas Pakistanis and rural citizens have praised the idea, saying it would reduce stress and save time. They welcomed any move that makes filing returns easier and more efficient.

If implemented, the biometric app could become a game-changer for Pakistan’s digital governance and offer much-needed relief to thousands of citizens who currently face challenges with the current system.