Three more monsoon spells expected soon

Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, announced that three more monsoon spells are expected to hit Pakistan before September 10. He shared the update during a press conference held in Islamabad on Sunday.

He stated that Pakistan is facing severe consequences of climate change, with this year’s monsoon rains already 50% above normal levels. He warned that the country should prepare for more intense weather patterns in the coming weeks.

While addressing the media, he also revealed that a cloudburst occurred in Islamabad earlier today, causing heavy rainfall and localised flooding. Emergency teams have been alerted to respond quickly to any developing situation.

Furthermore, the NDMA chief stressed the need for improved urban planning and timely drainage systems, especially in major cities. He urged citizens to stay informed and follow safety instructions during rainfall and potential flash floods.

Lt. Gen. Malik called on provincial governments and local administrations to stay on high alert and coordinate with NDMA teams for rapid response efforts. He said pre-positioned resources would help manage any emergencies effectively.

He concluded by saying that the NDMA is continuously monitoring weather systems and working closely with the Meteorological Department. The public will be updated regularly to ensure safety and preparedness across the country.