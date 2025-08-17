Govt extends hajj application deadline again

Pakistan has extended the deadline for submitting Hajj applications under the government scheme by one more day, allowing applicants to submit forms until Monday, August 18. This decision was made after receiving over 110,000 applications in just 12 days.

Initially, Saturday was the final day for submission. However, after a request from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the State Bank of Pakistan approved keeping 14 designated banks open. Later that evening, the ministry decided to extend the deadline due to strong public response.

The ministry confirmed that only 7,000 seats remain under the government quota of 129,210, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the quota is filled, the process will close immediately.

It’s important to note that the online portal will not accept applications beyond midnight on August 16. Only physical submissions at banks will be entertained during the extended period. Applicants are advised to keep their computerized receipts for verification.

The Hajj scheme offers two travel options: a long package of 38–42 days and a short package of 20–25 days. The cost ranges between Rs1,150,000 and Rs1,250,000, with an initial deposit of Rs500,000 or Rs550,000.

Although Saudi Arabia has maintained Pakistan’s Hajj quota at 179,210 pilgrims, last year many private operators failed to fill their slots. However, the government successfully sent over 88,000 pilgrims and aims to match that success this year as well.