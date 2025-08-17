KP helicopter crash blamed on fog

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received the initial report on the recent MI-17 helicopter crash that took place during a relief mission in Bajaur. Tragically, all five crew members on board lost their lives in the incident.

According to the report, the helicopter took off at 10:30 AM for Salarzai, Bajaur, carrying essential relief supplies. However, while returning from the operation, the aircraft crashed in Mohmand due to poor weather conditions and dense fog.

Authorities confirmed the crash at 4:45 PM, using drone cameras to locate the wreckage. The final confirmation came after a long search, during which all five personnel were found martyred. Their Namaz-e-Janaza has since been offered.

The preliminary report also highlighted the use of advanced drone surveillance and CCTV footage to trace the flight path and crash site. Officials believe this data will be important in completing the investigation.

Importantly, the black box recovered from the site is expected to provide key insights, including pilot conversations and any emergency alerts triggered before the crash. Experts are now analyzing it to determine the exact sequence of events.

Officials emphasized that while weather appears to be the primary cause, the black box will confirm if technical failure or other factors contributed. The government has pledged full support to the families of the martyred crew.