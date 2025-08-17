Public likely to enjoy three-day holiday

People across Pakistan may get to enjoy three consecutive public holidays from September 5 to 7, bringing a welcome break at the beginning of next month. The prediction comes as the expected sighting of the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon falls on August 24.

If confirmed, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal — the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi — will be observed nationwide on Friday, September 5, with a public holiday expected on that day. The occasion is marked each year with religious gatherings, processions, and community events.

Following this, September 6 marks Pakistan’s Defence Day, honouring the sacrifices of soldiers and war veterans. An official holiday is also expected on that Saturday, providing people a chance to participate in memorial ceremonies and patriotic events.

With Sunday, September 7, being a regular weekly holiday, citizens may enjoy an uninterrupted three-day break. Families are already planning trips and gatherings, as these holidays align well with the weekend.

Sociologists believe that such breaks help people reconnect with family and recharge mentally. They also allow time for cultural and religious reflection, which is vital for social harmony and individual peace of mind.

This year has brought several extended weekends for the public. Citizens have embraced these opportunities for travel, rest, and celebration, making the most of every long holiday with enthusiasm and joy.