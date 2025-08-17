Danish PM calls Netanyahu ‘problem’ amid Gaza violence

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu a “problem” amid ongoing violence in Gaza. She said Denmark, currently holding the EU presidency, will push the bloc to pressure Israel over the war. Frederiksen warned that Israel’s government is “going too far” in its actions.

In an interview, Frederiksen criticized Israel’s plan to build new settlements in the occupied West Bank. She described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “horrific and devastating.” Frederiksen also mentioned considering political pressure and sanctions against Israeli settlers, ministers, or even the state itself. She referred to trade and research restrictions as possible measures.

Frederiksen emphasized that Denmark has not ruled out any options, similar to the targeted sanctions placed on Russia. However, she noted that Denmark is not among the European countries that have recognized Palestine as a state. This stance adds complexity to the EU’s response to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense reported 39 more deaths from Israeli attacks on Saturday. The situation in Gaza City’s Zaytoun neighborhood is rapidly worsening, with residents facing severe shortages of food and water. Civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal accused Israel of committing genocide in the area.

Basal said around 50,000 people remain trapped in Zaytoun, many without access to basic necessities. He warned that continued intense Israeli bombing is pushing the neighborhood’s remaining residents closer to death. The humanitarian crisis grows as aid becomes harder to deliver.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu’s cabinet approved a plan to capture Gaza City, one of the most densely populated parts of the region. The area has already suffered heavy damage after 22 months of continuous bombings. The conflict shows no signs of easing, raising international concern over the escalating loss of life.