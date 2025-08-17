US cancels India trade talks over tariff dispute

The United States has abruptly canceled planned trade talks with India amid rising tensions over tariffs, further straining economic ties between the two countries. A high-level US trade delegation, originally scheduled to visit India from August 25 to 29, will no longer make the trip. This cancellation signals growing frustration in Washington over India’s tariff policies.

Washington has warned that if talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin fail, the US may increase tariffs on Indian goods. This move could push overall US tariffs on Indian exports beyond 50%, a level experts say would severely damage bilateral trade relations. The escalating tariff dispute has heightened uncertainty for businesses on both sides.

Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized self-reliance in his Independence Day speech, stressing energy independence and stronger defense capabilities. Modi vowed to protect India’s interests firmly and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop key technologies like fighter jet engines and semiconductor chips. His message came at a time when India faces mounting pressure from the US.

Modi also criticized economic dependence, saying freedom loses meaning if a country relies too much on others. He stressed that building a self-reliant India requires energy independence, as the country continues to source Russian oil despite US demands to stop. India has expressed willingness to support peace efforts in Ukraine but remains firm on its energy policies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the importance of US-India relations, calling them “consequential and far-reaching” and expressing hope for a brighter future together. However, the growing tariff conflict and canceled talks highlight challenges that could affect trade and diplomatic ties in the near future.

Modi also addressed domestic concerns, promising to stand strong against any policies that hurt farmers, a crucial part of India’s economy. He urged the nation to focus on its strengths amid rising global economic tensions, signaling India’s determination to protect its interests despite international pressure.