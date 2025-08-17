Canada moves quickly to end Air Canada strike

The Canadian government stepped in on Saturday to end the ongoing Air Canada cabin crew strike by asking a labour board to impose binding arbitration. This move came after thousands of flight attendants walked off the job over a wage dispute, leading to the cancellation of all 700 daily flights. The strike disrupted travel plans for more than 100,000 passengers nationwide.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu announced at a news conference that she requested the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order an immediate end to the strike and enforce arbitration between Air Canada and the striking workers. If approved, Air Canada expects to resume full operations within four to five days. The board typically grants such government requests.

The dispute centers on wages and compensation. Air Canada offered a 38% total pay increase over four years, including a 25% raise in the first year. However, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing the flight attendants, rejected the offer, arguing it was insufficient. The union demands payment for time spent on the ground between flights and during boarding assistance, which currently remains unpaid.

CUPE President Wesley Lesosky said there were no scheduled talks between the two sides, despite months of on-and-off negotiations. Meanwhile, hundreds of cabin crew members protested outside Toronto Pearson International Airport and other major airports across the country, waving flags and banners in support of their demands.

Air Canada stated that the strike affected flights operated by its mainline and budget carrier, Air Canada Rouge, disrupting service for around 130,000 passengers daily. However, regional affiliates like Air Canada Jazz and PAL Airlines continued operations without interruption.

A source familiar with the talks revealed the union seeks wage parity with Air Transat flight attendants, who recently secured a contract with a 30% increase over five years. The Air Canada union also opposed the company’s offer to pay half of the hourly rate for some unpaid work, keeping negotiations tense.