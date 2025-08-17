Trump shifts Ukraine stance after Putin talks

Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Putin insisted on Ukraine ceding Donetsk, where Russia already controls about 75% of the area. Trump said a ceasefire would not hold and claimed a permanent peace agreement was the only solution. He plans to meet Zelenskiy in Washington on Monday to discuss next steps and possibly prepare for a second meeting with Putin.

Putin, who hasn’t backed down from long-held demands, gained a symbolic win by simply sitting down with Trump after years of Western isolation. Trump said both leaders had “largely agreed” on security guarantees and land discussions, but final approval depended on Ukraine. “Gotta make a deal,” Trump advised, adding, “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not.”

Zelenskiy responded by stressing Ukraine’s need for lasting peace, not just another pause between wars. He repeated his stance that giving up territory requires constitutional changes and insisted on firm security guarantees to avoid future Russian aggression. He hinted that the US may now be open to playing a direct role in such a deal.

European leaders welcomed Trump’s engagement but stressed the need to maintain pressure on Russia. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said peace might be closer but vowed more sanctions until Russia ends its attacks. Others argued that Ukraine must retain full military control and the right to join NATO, without giving in to Moscow’s demands.

Meanwhile, fighting on the ground continues, with both Ukraine and Russia launching air attacks overnight. Trump said he would delay tariffs on China over Russian oil imports, but may revisit the issue soon. As the summit ended, Putin smiled and invited Trump to Moscow—hinting that their talks may not be over yet.