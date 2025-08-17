Sugar sales suspended amid price dispute

A major sugar shortage has hit Rawalpindi as 70 to 80 percent of grocery shopkeepers have stopped selling it due to a pricing conflict with local authorities. In many areas, sugar prices have surged to Rs190–Rs200 per kilogram in city markets and even touched Rs210 in suburban areas. The situation has worsened due to the Independence Day holidays, when demand typically rises.

Shopkeepers say they are refusing to sell sugar to unfamiliar buyers to avoid heavy fines, legal notices, and possible shop closures. Many are still holding stock but are now reserving it for regular and known customers only. They fear sudden inspections and challans if they sell sugar at market rates higher than the official price.

Salim Pervaiz Butt, President of the Grocery Merchants Association, explained that shopkeepers are willing to sell sugar at the official rate of Rs173 per kilogram—but only if they can buy it wholesale at Rs165. Currently, they are forced to purchase sugar at Rs176 per kilogram, making it impossible to sell at a loss.

He further added that the only remaining option for shopkeepers is to halt sugar sales altogether. He criticized the district administration for not ensuring the supply of sugar at fair wholesale rates. Instead of solving the problem, officials are penalizing shopkeepers trying to stay in business.

However, the district authorities have maintained their stance that the official price of Rs173 must be followed. They argue that shopkeepers are free to buy sugar from any source, regardless of the cost, but must sell it at the fixed rate. Violations result in sealed shops, fines, and legal action.

Due to this standoff, customers are struggling to find sugar in the open market, and many are forced to pay higher prices. Until the pricing issue is resolved, both consumers and retailers remain stuck in a frustrating deadlock, with no immediate relief in sight.