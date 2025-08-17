Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flood horror claims 340+ lives

Rescue teams in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) are battling against time after flash floods caused by intense monsoon rains killed at least 344 people within just 48 hours. Officials have confirmed that 324 of the deaths occurred in K-P, while others were reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Over 2,000 rescue personnel have been deployed to reach the disaster zones, but blocked roads and destroyed infrastructure are making access extremely difficult.

As a result of the destruction, the provincial government has declared six districts — Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, and Battagram — as disaster-hit areas. Thousands of homes have been wiped out, and key roads and bridges have either collapsed or are submerged. With transportation disrupted, many rescue teams are walking long distances to reach those trapped under debris or stranded in remote villages.

Despite the dangerous conditions, local residents continue to assist in search and rescue operations. In Buner, people are digging through the mud and rubble by hand, hoping to find survivors. One schoolteacher from the area shared his heartbreak, saying he personally helped retrieve the bodies of children he once taught. The emotional and physical toll on residents is growing heavier with each passing day.

Meanwhile, in Shangla alone, authorities confirmed 37 deaths, and many more remain missing. A local government helicopter crashed in Bajaur during a relief mission, killing five more people. Additionally, heavy rainfall has triggered landslides, lightning strikes, and flooding that swept away entire communities, livestock, and vehicles. The damage to roads such as Alpuri–Bisham and Alpuri–Chakesar has left remote villages cut off from aid.

The meteorological department has issued further rain warnings and urged residents to take extra precautions. Officials also warned that the monsoon season, which began earlier than usual this year, is expected to last longer and become more intense. In total, over 650 people have died and nearly 1,000 have been injured across Pakistan during this monsoon period.

As the nation braces for more heavy rains, rescue operations are ongoing, and efforts to restore roads and deliver aid are underway. The K-P chief minister is expected to visit the affected areas to assess the damage and announce additional relief measures.