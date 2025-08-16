Nasir Shah rejects notion of ‘step-motherly treatment’ for Karachi

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said that members of the Sindh Assembly receive lower salaries compared to legislators in other provinces, and their salaries have not been increased for a long time, while Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have periodically raised theirs.

He stated that members of the Sindh Assembly had demanded that their salaries be brought at par with other provinces. The Chief Minister of Sindh has agreed that since Sindh has the lowest salaries, they should be adjusted to the same level as in other provinces to eliminate the disparity. Shah clarified that this would not be a major increase but only an adjustment to match the salaries of legislators elsewhere, and it would not apply to ministers’ salaries. He added that no final decision or figure has yet been determined. A committee has been formed to review the details of other provinces and present recommendations, after which any increase will be made. For now, the salary figures circulating in the media are mere speculation.

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that whenever the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) came into power, it carried out the most development work in Sindh and Karachi, citing underpasses, overhead bridges, infrastructure, and other major projects as examples. He emphasized that from 2008 to 2025, the number of completed development schemes was higher than in any previous era, and this is a matter of record.

Shah stressed that the notion that Karachi was ignored or treated stepmotherly is a mere misperception, and the reality is the opposite. He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is development, progress, peace, and public welfare, under which Karachi has been given special priority. He further noted that PPP completed projects worth billions of rupees even in areas where the party did not have a single councilor, as providing basic facilities is the government’s responsibility, not just a way to expand its vote bank.

He cited the recent water supply scheme as an example, noting that the Sindh government worked on areas that did not bring high electoral support. A new source of water was added alongside the old source from Hub River to ensure uninterrupted water supply and improved distribution. Shah said the Chief Minister has strictly directed that there must be no hindrance in water delivery, and that people should continue to receive uninterrupted services.

He said Karachi is a city where people come not only to visit but to settle, which has led to the rise of katchi abadis (informal settlements). Constitutionally, no Pakistani can be barred from settling in Karachi, although this does create urban planning challenges.

The minister added that through the Sindh Rural Support Program, more than 1.2 million women have become self-reliant, which is proof of PPP’s commitment to public service. He said major projects are also underway to ease traffic pressure in Karachi, which will primarily benefit its residents. These include the construction of new link roads and loops along various highways to provide citizens with improved and alternative commuting options.