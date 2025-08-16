31 Arab, Islamic states denounce Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ plan

The foreign ministers of 31 Arab and Islamic countries, along with the secretaries-general of the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), have strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s so-called “Greater Israel” vision.

“These statements represent a grave disregard for, and a blatant and dangerous violation of the rules of international law and the foundations of stable international relations,” they said in a joint statement.

“They also constitute a direct threat to Arab national security, to the sovereignty of states, and to regional and international peace and security.”

Qatar said it joined 31 Arab and Islamic countries, the Arab League, the OIC and the GCC in condemning Netanyahu’s statements.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement posted on X, said the Israeli PM’s comments “represent a gross disregard and a blatant and dangerous violation of the rules of international law and the foundations of stable international relations.”

At least ten Palestinians, including four children, were killed by Israeli strikes early Friday, Al Jazeera reported citing Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported.

The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OHCHR) said it has recorded 11 incidents since the beginning of August involving attacks on Palestinians guarding aid convoys or attempting to obtain assistance, resulting in at least 46 deaths.

Between May 27 and August 13, OHCHR said at least 1,760 people were killed while trying to obtain aid, including 994 near distribution sites run by the controversial GHF.