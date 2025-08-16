Only applicants with Sindh domicile eligible, says SPSC

It is clarified for the information of general public and candidates that Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) strictly follows the requisition and eligibility criteria laid down by various administrative departments of Government of Sindh and act in accordance with the SPSC (Recruitment Management) Regulation – 2023 while advertising different posts and subsequently processing the prospective candidates for examination/test/interview etc. Unfortunately, it is aired on different social media platforms that SPSC is recommending candidates domiciled in other provinces. It is once again reiterated that SPSC only considers the applicants domiciled in Sindh rather than other provinces and issuance of a domicile and permanent Residence certificate (PRC), according to The Pakistan Citizenship Rules, 1952 and The Sindh Permanent Residence Certificate Rules 1971, is the sole prerogative of the Deputy Commissioners /District Administration of Government of Sindh rather than SPSC. Moreover, SPSC is not mandated to verify the credentials of the candidates like degree verification, domicile authenticity, and other certifications etc. rather it is the administrative department which exhausts all required codal formalities before issuance of Offer Letter to successful candidates.