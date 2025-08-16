Death toll climbs to over 330 as KP reels under rain misery

The death toll from recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surged to 332 on Saturday as various districts, especially hard-hit Buner, reported more loss of lives, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

This adds to the casualties in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where the unprecedented floods have claimed at least 12 and nine lives, respectively, besides causing widespread destruction.

KP witnessed devastating scenes on Friday as flash floods caused by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts in multiple districts claimed over 200 lives in a day, including five crew members of a provincial government chopper that crashed in Mohmand during relief and rescue efforts.

Buner was the worst-affected district in the province with 208 lives lost in the past 48 hours, according to a PDMA situation report. It added that 120 people were injured, while Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayum Khan’s office reported that 50 were still missing.

According to a PDMA report, Shangla reported 37 deaths, Mansehra 23, Swat 22, Bajaur 21, Battagram 15, Lower Dir five and a child drowned in Abbottabad.

Detailing infrastructure damage, the report said 11 houses were destroyed while 63 were partially damaged due to the floods. Two schools in Swat and another in Shangla were also affected.

The KP government declared an emergency in the severely affected districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper and Lower Dir and Battagram.

According to a notification, the state of emergency will remain in place until August 31 and local administrations in these districts have been authorised to mobilise all resources for relief activities.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Authority shall provide from its central storage a reasonable quantity of tents and NFIs (non-food items), and/or any other article available if required for the subject purpose,” the notification read.

The KP government released Rs1 billion in funds to the PDMA for “timely compensation/preparedness and response to cope with any untoward situation”, a notification shared by it on X said.

It also allocated over Rs1.55bn worth of funds for its Communication and Works Department for the restoration of highways and bridges in the flood-affected districts.

On the directives of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the Pakistan Red Crescent in KP set up an Emergency Relief Centre to assist flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, state broadcaster PTV News provided a weather advisory on X, warning people of “a severe risk of floods and landslides on Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tatta Pani, Gilgit, Hunza and Swat roads”, discouraging unnecessary travel in these areas.

According to the post, GB’s Somro Bridge, Ghanche, Saltoro Bridge and Baghicha (Skardu) Bridge were severely damaged and citizens were urged to completely avoid travel.

It added that traffic was suspended on the Jaglot-Skardu road, while routes in Ghizer district, Naltar Road, Babusar Top Road and around Hunza were closed, with tourists discouraged from travelling.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was “deeply anguished by the devastation caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and northern Pakistan”.

Extending his heartfelt condolences and expressing solidarity, he affirmed: “The government is mobilising all resources for rescue and relief operations.”

The premier added that he met National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik and directed him to “expedite rescue operations in the nine affected districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram, with urgent focus on Bajaur and Battagram”.

“Immediate relief is being provided to stranded residents, medical aid to the injured, and heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roads and restore connectivity,” PM Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited Jati Umra for a key meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, during which they discussed multiple national matters, including the recent flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the prime minister briefed Nawaz Sharif in detail on post-flood conditions, rescue and relief efforts, and rehabilitation plans for affected communities. He noted that both federal and provincial agencies are actively involved in providing essential supplies and medical assistance in the disaster-hit areas.

The meeting also included a comprehensive discussion on the country’s political climate and the upcoming by-elections. The two leaders reviewed the process of issuing party tickets, selecting candidates, and finalizing campaign strategies.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly emphasized that resolving public issues and aiding flood victims must remain top priorities to strengthen public trust in the party.

Separately, KP CM Gandapur chaired an emergency meeting in Peshawar to review the damage caused by cloudbursts, heavy rains and flash floods across the province, which was attended by the chief secretary, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior officials and PDMA representatives, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Officials said rescue operations were largely completed and the focus was now on relief and rehabilitation.

“Work is being carried out to restore road links to cut-off areas, and medical teams, food, medicines, and essential supplies are being sent to the affected districts,” the report read.

The meeting was informed that the provincial government has released Rs 1.5 billion to the PDMA for rescue, relief, and compensation, while releasing another Rs 1.5bn to the communication and works department for the repair of roads and infrastructure.

In addition, Rs500 million was allocated to deputy commissioners to compensate the families of those killed in the flooding.

“The provincial government stands firmly with the people in this difficult time and will use all available resources for their rehabilitation,” the chief minister said at the meeting.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, CM Gandapur praised the provincial and district administrations for their swift response, saying their performance in the crisis had been commendable and urged them to maintain their commitment during the relief and rehabilitation phase.

“Road connectivity must be restored as quickly as possible, with helicopters used to deliver aid to inaccessible areas,” the CM ordered. “Compensation payments must be completed within two days and additional medical staff need to be deployed from neighbouring districts.

“Food supplies must be ensured so that no affected family faces shortages.”

The chief minister also instructed the chief secretary and the PDMA to strengthen monitoring and coordination between federal and provincial agencies, mobilise heavy machinery for reconstruction and immediately dispatch all available food and non-food items to flood-hit districts.

Also, the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a travel advisory after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, severely damaging major roads in Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining northern areas.

According to the NEOC report, Somro Bridge, Ghanche, Saltoro Bridge, and Baghicha (Skardu) Bridge have sustained serious damage, cutting off traffic in the region.

The Jaglot-Skardu Road remains completely blocked, while routes in Dian, Thali Broq, and Kalti (Ghizer) are also closed for all kinds of travel. Similarly, Gilgit, Jaglot, Goro, and Naltar roads are inaccessible, and the Gilgit-Hunza road at Gulmit and Gojal has also been blocked. The Babusar Top Road has been declared fully closed.

The NEOC has further warned of possible flash floods and landslides in Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Tatta Pani, Gilgit, Hunza, and Swat roads, posing serious threats to travelers.

Authorities have urged tourists and locals to prioritize safety, avoid unnecessary travel, and postpone their journeys until conditions improve.

Moreover, the Pakistan Army has started work on installing a new bridge after the extremely important bridge connecting Bajaur and Dir was washed away in the flood.