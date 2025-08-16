JUI-F leader injured, two children killed in Malakand home shooting

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in a shooting at his residence in Malakand’s Tehsil Batkhela, authorities said on Saturday.

Kifayatullah, the district president of the JUI-F, was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, according to Levies officials.

During the gun attack, two of his children – a son and a daughter – died on the spot while his wife and second daughter sustained bullet injuries.

After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital, where the JUI-F leader’s second daughter succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Sources told the media that the shooter fled the scene after attacking the family.

However, in a swift response, police arrested the suspected assailant – identified as Kifayatullah’s other son – Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman confirmed. The official added that Kifayatullah’s condition is now stable.

The latest attack on Kifayatullah comes after attacks on JUI-F leaders. In March this year, two JUI-F leaders were gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The deceased were identified as Wadera Ghulam Sarwar and Molvi Aman Ullah , who received multiple bullet injuries.

Later in the same month, at least four worshippers, including JUI-F’s district chief Abdullah Nadeem, were injured in a blast in a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district.

The politician, believed to be the target, was hospitalised with serious injuries.