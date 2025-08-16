Alkhidmat dispatches first relief convoy to flood-hit areas

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan dispatched the first convoy of relief goods comprising eight ambulances, three mobile health units and five trucks carrying essential supplies to flood-affected areas.

The relief consignment was flagged off by Alkhidmat Foundation President Dr Hafeez ur Rehman and Vice President Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik. The consignment included 2,000 tarpaulins, hundreds of tents, six tons of powdered milk, six tons of dry food, mosquito nets and other essential relief items.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hafeez said Alkhidmat’s rescue and relief operations are underway in Buner, Upper Dir, Bajaur, as well as parts of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “Today we have sent the first relief consignment to the flood affected areas, and tomorrow another 17 trucks will depart from Chakdara to Buner,” he said.

He added that Alkhidmat’s volunteers are actively engaged in ongoing relief efforts, including evacuating hundreds of stranded people, particularly the elderly, women and children to safer locations. In addition, cooked meals, clean drinking water, tents and medical assistance are being provided to affected families.

Alkhidmat has also announced plans to intensify relief operations to ensure that maximum families receive timely assistance.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by recent torrential rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Rehman said, “Alkhidmat will not abandon the flood-affected families in this difficult time and will extend every possible support.”

Provincial Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami North Punjab Iqbal Khan, Regional Presidents Rizwan Ahmed and Altaf Sher, District President Rawalpindi Haroon Rasheed and several other officials and volunteers were also present at the dispatch ceremony.