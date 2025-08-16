At least 11 dead, over 100 injured in factory blast in Russia

A blast at a factory in the Russian region of Ryazan on Friday killed 11 people and left 130 injured, Russia’s emergencies ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said rescuers were continuing to search through rubble at the scene of the blast, 320km (198 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Ryazan region governor Pavel Malkov said on Friday that the incident had been triggered by a fire breaking out inside a workshop at the factory.

There was no cause given for the fire, not was it clear what the factory produced. Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic infrastructure in Ryazan region.

Some Russian media outlets reported that the explosion was caused by gunpowder catching fire.