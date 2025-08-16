SC orders release of 39 foreign prisoners, including Indians

Supreme-Court-of-Pakistan-696x342The Supreme Court of Pakistan Review Board has ordered release of 35 foreign men and four women prisoners immediately, directing the government to send them back to their respective countries as they completed their jail term.

The hearing of the case was held in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. The foreign prisoners were serving imprisonment on charges of crossing the border illegally and smuggling.

These inmates belonged to India, Africa, Kenya, Bangladesh, and other countries. The review board also directed to provide fine quality food and best medical facilities to these prisoners.

Additional Home Secretary, Kot Lakhpat Jail Superintendent Ejaz Asghar, and other relevant officials were also present in the court.

A team of doctors from the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, who examined the foreign prisoners, was also present.