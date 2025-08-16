Iran policeman killed in clash in restive province bordering Pakistan

Gunmen in Iran’s volatile southeast killed a police officer and wounded another in a shootout with security forces, news agencies reported Saturday.

The clash occurred in Sistan-Baluchistan province, one of the country’s poorest regions and the scene of frequent violence between the security forces and Baloch minority rebels, extremist groups and drug traffickers.

“In an exchange of fire… between Iranshahr police and armed men, one officer was wounded and another killed,” the Fars news agency said, citing the police.

The ISNA news agency also reported the deadly gunbattle.

Sistan-Baluchistan is home to a large ethnic Baloch population, most of whom are Sunni Muslims, in contrast to Iran’s Shiite majority.

Fars said the assailants were wounded in the firefight, fled the scene and were being pursued by police.

In recent years, the Jaish Al-Adl (Arabic for ‘Army of Justice’) group has claimed multiple attacks in the area. The group operates from the borderlands between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, mainly the Sistan-Baluchestan triangle, but has been active inside Iran.

On Sunday, the group carried out an attack in Sistan-Baluchistan that killed a police officer, according to local media.

On July 26, at least six people were killed in an attack claimed by Jaish Al-Adl on a courthouse in the same province.