Pakistan, Ethiopia explore avenues of cooperation in trade, climate resilience

The fourth meeting of the Pakistan-Ethiopian Business Council was held at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to explore new avenues of cooperation in trade, climate resilience, and coastal development.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jamal Bakar Abdullah, led a high-level delegation to the meeting. FPCCI President Atif Ikram, Secretary Environment Sindh Zubair Ahmed Channa, Director General SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, office-bearers of the federation, and environmental experts were also in attendance.

The participants agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of environmental sustainability, green energy, and coastal development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI President Atif Ikram noted that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ethiopia currently stands at $67 million. “Pakistan is trading mainly in textiles and machinery with Ethiopia, while vast opportunities also exist in the agriculture sector,” he said, adding that Ethiopia is one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies and Pakistan is keen to deepen economic engagement.

Sindh Environment Secretary Zubair Channa stressed the need for international partnerships to address climate challenges. “The Sindh government, under the directives of the chief minister, is actively engaging global institutions and friendly countries for sustainable development. Joint Pakistan-Ethiopian teams will be formed to undertake research, studies, and practical projects in the environmental sector,” he announced.

He said the collaborative groups would also focus on green energy initiatives and sustainable growth. “Shared strategies and trade cooperation will not only strengthen both economies but also contribute to climate resilience,” he added.

Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jamal Bakar Abdullah highlighted his country’s rapid economic growth, with an 8.3 percent GDP growth rate. “Ethiopia is already supplying green energy to Sudan, Tanzania, and Somalia. We wish to expand strategic ties with Pakistan, particularly in environmental protection, tree plantation, and resource conservation,” he said.

Quoting Islamic history, the ambassador recalled that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had praised Ethiopia as a land of justice, saying the relationship between the two nations has deep cultural and historical roots.

Later, the Ethiopian delegation, along with other participants, visited Bagh Ibn Qasim, where a joint tree plantation drive was launched, marking the planting of 50 saplings.

“Tree plantation is the most effective way to counter the impact of climate change,” Secretary Channa remarked, adding that under the ‘Green Sindh’ campaign, millions of trees are being planted across all districts of the province to secure a greener and safer future for coming generations.