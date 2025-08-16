Gabol visits OICCI, outlines Sindh’s strategy to foster trade, investment

The Spokesperson for the Government of Sindh, Nadir Gabol, visited the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in Karachi – the oldest trade representative body in Pakistan, established in 1860 and representing leading foreign companies that contribute nearly one-third of Pakistan’s total tax revenue.

During his meeting with the OICCI leadership, Nadir Gabol outlined the Sindh Government’s comprehensive strategy to foster trade, investment, and industrial growth in the province. He emphasized that Sindh is positioning itself as Pakistan’s premier hub for commerce through a combination of infrastructure development, business reforms, and investor facilitation.

Among the flagship projects discussed were:

SITE Phase 2 Industrial Zone – A new 2,000-acre industrial estate to attract domestic and international investors, backed by billions of rupees in infrastructure upgrades.

Sindh Business One Stop Shop (SBOSS) – A newly launched digital portal to automate and streamline company registration, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and promote transparency.

Safe City Project – Advanced surveillance, command, and control systems to enhance law and order, ensuring a secure environment for businesses and citizens.

Hub River Canal (100 MGD) – Recently inaugurated to improve Karachi’s water supply, directly benefiting industries and residential areas.

Road and Port Connectivity Improvements – Ongoing upgrades to highways, industrial access roads, and links to Karachi Port and Port Qasim to facilitate smoother goods movement.

Renewable Energy Expansion – Continued investment in wind and solar projects in Jhimpir, Thatta, and other districts to meet industrial and urban energy demands sustainably.

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Initiatives – Successful execution of large-scale PPP projects in health, education, and infrastructure, setting a model for private sector collaboration.

“The Sindh Government is determined to create an enabling environment for investors through infrastructure development, digital reforms, and strong security measures,” said Nadir Gabol. “From industrial estates to the Safe City Project, from renewable energy to water security, our focus is on creating the conditions for sustained economic growth and investor confidence.”

OICCI leadership welcomed the Sindh Government’s efforts and acknowledged the importance of continuous engagement between public and private sectors to address business challenges and unlock new opportunities.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the province’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-driven economic development.