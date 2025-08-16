Larkana ATC awards 10-year imprisonment to two suspects

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Larkana has sentenced two accused, Saddam Hussain Jatoi and Sajjad Hussain Jatoi, to 10 years imprisonment each after proving their involvement in a police encounter case in Larkana on Saturday. It may be recalled that on March 25, 2024, both accused were arrested by the police following an encounter in the limits of the Shaheed Akkot police station’s A-Section. After the trial of the case concluded and their guilt was proven, Judge Altaf Hussain Dayo of the ATC Larkana sentenced both accused to 10 years imprisonment each. Following the verdict, both accused were transferred to Larkana Central Jail.