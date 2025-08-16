Efforts accelerate to reopen closed schools in Quetta

The Divisional Director of Schools, Quetta Division, Syed Kaleemullah Shah, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing quality education to every child, calling it a fundamental right and a top priority for the education department.

He emphasized that no obstacle in the path of education will be tolerated and stressed the importance of extending educational reforms to remote and underserved areas. Kaleemullah Shah made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the Divisional Directorate of Schools, where officials discussed critical issues, including the reopening of closed and non-functional schools, recruitment of new teachers, disciplinary action against absentee staff and salary deductions for negligence.

The meeting was attended by senior education officials, including Additional Divisional Director Abdul Malik Khan Kakar, Deputy Divisional Director (Admin) Ali Ahmed Khan Khilji, Assistant Director Quetta Division Muhammad Hashim Khan Durrani, District Education Officer Quetta Sher Muhammad Smalani, District Education Officer Pishin Faizullah Khan Kakar and District Education Officer Killa Abdullah Muhammad Yousaf Zarkoon.

Director Syed Kaleemullah Shah praised the active role of Provincial Secretary of Education, Asfandyar Khan Kakar, who is personally overseeing efforts to revive closed schools across Balochistan.

Shah warned that any negligence in this regard would face strict consequences. He noted that despite limited resources, the department is working diligently to improve education quality and equip the younger generation with the skills needed for a brighter future. The focus remains on sustainable reforms, accountability, and performance monitoring.

Highlighting the pivotal role of teachers, Shah called for the removal of barriers to education and urged strict enforcement of duties. District Education Officers presented performance reports and outlined challenges faced in their respective regions.

Following the briefings, Shah commended the officers’ efforts and instructed them to align their work with the provincial government’s education-friendly vision. He also directed legal action against negligent teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure uninterrupted learning.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to implement further reforms, recognizing them as essential steps toward a more educated and empowered future for Quetta Division and beyond.