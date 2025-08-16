From Freedom to Fulfilment

Pakistan, our beloved country, came into being on August 14, 1947, the day of unity, resilience, and hope. The great nations remember and celebrate their Independence Day with dignity and honour. On this historic day, the people of this great land honour the sacrifices of our forefathers, their sleepless nights, unwavering dreams and the constant struggle to make this country an independent state. This day reminds us of many things towards our forefathers that make our nation brave, courageous, and look forward to a bright future, IN SHA ALLAH. The green and white flag of Pakistan flutters high on the horizon of this special day, 14th August. Independence Day is more than a date; it is a legacy carved with struggle and hardships, perseverance, in addition to being a testament to vision, unity, and relentless determination. Pakistan is a great gift from Allah Almighty. In this great walk of life, Allah Almighty has blessed countless blessings to human beings, which include faith, certainty, health, energy, knowledge and wisdom, wealth, beauty, youth, fame, life partner, children, and a home. One of these endless blessings of Allah Almighty is also the blessing of freedom. We must honour this great blessing of ALLAH Almighty with gratitude and good deeds.

Pakistan Established to be Dignified: It has been 78 years since Pakistan was established as an independent state, where equality, justice, and dignity should be flourishing. The path of freedom was made with unwavering dedication, deliberated actions, and progress for the generation to come. In the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, young people would be in the forefront of the movement for any change, reflecting the values of discipline, unity, and faith.

From Past Struggle to Present Duties: The historical movement of establishing Pakistan reminds us of many lessons that no dream will be fulfilled without being pursued with conviction. The youth of the subcontinent in 1947 played a dynamic role in sensitising the people, raising awareness, and keeping hope alive in times of hardship. Similarly, today’s youth of the nations are facing many hardships and frightful obstacles in their way, i.e. the challenges of education, technological adaptation, economic growth, disinformation and global competition. Our young minds require that spirit of independence that demands the constant struggle, unity of purpose, high approach of patriotism and loyalty to national ideals, a solid work ethic, and a perspective beyond personal gain.

The Spirit of 1947: A Light for the Youth: The journey of the great struggle for independence in 1947 was motivated by a high spirit: faith, unity, struggle and discipline. Our forefathers imagined and dreamed of a nation where Muslims could live freely, with pride and dignity and could find the opportunities to flourish. This is the time, as inheritors of that dream, our youth must realise not only the spirit of independence but also keep it in their minds and live by it. The real independence lies in the presence of knowledge, opportunity, moral strength, and self-reliance. It is not merely raising a flag, it is raising to the challenge of character and nation-building.

Youth as the Architects of Future: Pakistan has the most valuable assets in the form of youth, and there are more than 60% population of the beloved country under the age of 30. Youth are the true treasure and the soul of the nation. The beauty and strength of Pakistan belong to its geography, natural resources, in addition to the beautiful minds, skills, vitality, bravery and character of its young minds. The Government institutions must sensitise and train the youth of the nation in the spirit of independence.

Pondering and Contemplation on the day of Independence: In this special occasion of celebration, our nation must contemplate and ponder the time of that struggle, dedication and commitment made by our forefathers to get this great land named Pakistan. Independence Day is not just a celebration, parades, and national songs; it is the time of reflection and pondering on who we are, where we are standing as a whole nation, and what our status is in the world. Young minds must contemplate and commit to becoming the great architecture of their country that was envisioned by the forefathers. They must channelise their energy into education, creativity, dynamic leadership and service to humanity, in addition to standing firm against injustice, corruption and dishonesty.

Our Preferences for the higher Goals: The stakeholders of the country must settle their priorities to equip their youth with the quality of education to compete with the world, nurturing their values to make them great leaders and providing them platforms to grow, innovate, shine and grace. In this way, our journey to establish a platform “Young Minds Growth, Pakistan” and its magazine, “Light for the Young Minds” will prove to be a breakthrough for the youth of our nation. Independence Day: Let’s Empower Our Youth: On Independence Day, let’s prepare our young people for the great cause. Let’s sensitise them to work for the high excellence in their education, honesty in action towards higher objectives. Let’s equip the young minds with training, digital literacy and emotional well-being to make them a great asset to our country.

The Guiding foundation and the unity of the Ummah: On this important day, August 14, 2025, we must realise that the great Book of Allah Almighty, the wise guide, the mighty rope, the Quran, can unify the Muslim community. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah stated the following in the meeting of the All-India Muslim League in 1943.

“What is the bond that unites all Muslims as one body? What is the rock upon which our nation is built? What is the anchor that secures the ship of our destiny? That bond, that rock, that anchor is the Holy Quran, the Book of God.”

In the end, I would like to say that the vision and desire for a strong, stable and flourishing Pakistan is present in the heart of every Pakistani. May Allah Almighty strengthen the people of all walks of life belonging to different classes, parties and institutions and enable them to use their energies and resources to make this country strong and stable together. Ameen

The writer is a freelance columnist.