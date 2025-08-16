Social Media as a Terror Tool

In today’s hyperconnected age, digital platforms have become double-edged swords that terrorist groups now wield with deadly precision. What was meant to connect humanity now spreads disinformation faster than facts, amplifies hate under the guise of free speech, and uses opaque algorithms to deepen societal fractures. Every day, these social media platforms are flooded with manipulated narratives, political lies, religious incitement, and fabricated stories designed to provoke outrage. The consequences are real: riots sparked by viral rumours and communities torn apart by digital hatred.

Pakistan knows this danger better than most. For years, it has been fighting not just terrorism on its streets but also in the digital shadows, where banned extremist groups exploit the same toxic playbook as fake news peddlers using social media to spread fear, recruit followers, and glorify violence. Now, the government is taking aggressive action, reporting and shutting down hundreds of terrorist-linked accounts in a sweeping crackdown. But this isn’t just about Pakistan; it’s a test case for whether the world can rein in the unchecked power of social media to spread harm.

Pakistan’s message is clear: the digital space cannot remain a lawless frontier.

Two groups in particular, i.e. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), exemplify how terrorists exploit these platforms. TTP operates a sophisticated social media wing that exemplifies how terrorists exploit these tools. Through Facebook and Twitter, they disseminate propaganda videos glorifying attacks as “jihad,” using Arabic religious hymns and Pashto content to target vulnerable communities. Their recruitment tactics are equally systematic: job postings for video editors on Facebook pages, emotional appeals featuring drone strike victims, and closed Telegram groups that created radicalised echo chambers. Even more alarmingly, they’ve adopted Balochi-language content, signalling expansion beyond traditional strongholds like North Waziristan.n

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) mirrors these tactics with a separatist twist. Dressing its fighters in military uniforms for social media posts, the group rebrands violence as “freedom fighting.” Its digital operations extend to global fundraising, leveraging diaspora networks via platforms that still host their content despite clear evidence of terrorist activity. When groups like TTP and BLA can broadcast attack claims, coordinate via WhatsApp, and solicit donations online with minimal interference, the failure of platform regulation becomes undeniable, exposing how platform loopholes enable extremist networks to thrive.

Faced with such sophisticated operations, Pakistan has launched a sweeping crackdown. The National Cyber Crime Investigative Agency (NCCIA) has reported over 850 terrorist-linked accounts, with Facebook and TikTok removing 90% but X and WhatsApp complying with just 30%. This inconsistency is lethally consequential; when Telegram (a banned platform in Pakistan) shows more cooperation than mainstream apps, it reveals how arbitrary enforcement enables terrorists to migrate to permissive spaces. Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s success in securing Telegram’s cooperation proves decisive action works, but why must governments beg tech companies to act against content that radicalises youth with testimonials from manipulated media clips?

But this aggressive action reveals a deeper problem: platform enforcement is inconsistent. While Facebook and TikTok acted swiftly, X and WhatsApp dragged their feet, allowing extremist content to linger. If platforms can’t even fully comply with government requests on terrorism, how can we trust them to handle the even murkier world of fake news and hate speech?

This inconsistency is not unique to Pakistan. The TTP’s ability to rebrand killers as “Ghazian” (victors) and the BLA’s capacity to fundraise internationally prove that terrorist propaganda can rapidly cross borders. Social media companies invest billions in AI to target ads, yet plead helplessness when it comes to removing extremist content. They can ban celebrities for offensive tweets, but terrorists broadcasting executions often face no such urgency. This isn’t about censorship, it’s about preventing platforms from becoming weapons.

Western democracies often lecture others on “free speech” while allowing their platforms to become megaphones for terrorists and hate-mongers. When countries like Pakistan demand accountability, they are accused of censorship. This double standard must end. If platforms can instantly remove copyrighted material, they can apply the same zero-tolerance approach to terrorist propaganda.

Pakistan’s message is clear: the digital space cannot remain a lawless frontier. The same urgency applied to combating fake news must be applied to extremist content. Because for the victims, it doesn’t matter whether the lie that incited violence was political disinformation or jihadist recruitment, dead is dead.

The world now faces a choice. It can dismiss this as Pakistan’s problem, or it can confront the reality that unregulated social media is a threat to everyone. Pakistan’s demand for automated detection and real-time coordination with law enforcement isn’t radical; it’s the bare minimum. Every delayed takedown represents a preventable risk. The bloodshed won’t stop until this digital arms race is won.

The writer is MS Research Scholar at IIUI, a freelance content writer and a columnist.