A Summit Without Peace

Originally billed as diplomacy in motion, the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska is increasingly being read as political theatre. Three hours of negotiation produced no ceasefire, no peace plan, and only elastic references to “unspecified agreements.” The war in Ukraine rages on, and the men who could help end it left with little more than photo opportunities.

Putin arrived with demands dressed as a compromise, recognition of Russian control over Donetsk and a halt to the current front lines. Kyiv dismissed them instantly. Trump, however, signalled openness to a “grand bargain” that would bypass any immediate ceasefire.

It shifted the ground. For the first time, an American president suggested Ukraine might need to concede territory in order to survive because “Russia is a very big power, and [Ukraine is] not.” The remark unsettled European allies who have long treated the latter’s territorial integrity as non-negotiable.

There was symbolism as well as substance. In 2018, in Helsinki, Trump leaned toward Putin over his own intelligence agencies. Seven years later, the echo was clear. The only immediate winner in Alaska was Putin, who gained what he needed most–legitimacy.

The optics showed him no longer a pariah but a player again, shaking hands in Alaska and even riding in the presidential limousine. London and Berlin cautiously welcomed Trump’s initiative while insisting that sovereignty and NATO membership cannot be bargained away. Yet the subtext is clear: Europe is preparing for a possible U.S. policy realignment in which Trump’s appetite for deals outweighs Washington’s previous commitments.

Ukraine was not in the room. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was forced to watch from afar as the two powers discussed his country’s future. He has warned that “any decisions without Ukraine” are “decisions against peace.” He is correct. A settlement that rewards invasion would be no peace at all, only a prelude to further wars waged by stronger states against weaker ones.

The Alaska summit revived diplomacy but did not redefine it. It demonstrated how quickly great-power bargaining can eclipse the principles on which the international order rests. The task ahead is not to celebrate vague promises but to ensure that peace, if it comes, does not come at the expense of justice. *