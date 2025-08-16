Path Forward

Pakistan’s power corridors are alive with speculation, yet the message from the top remains one of continuity. In his first media interaction as Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir dismissed rumours of a shake-up in the presidency or premiership, framing such claims as attempts to “create political anarchy.” His assurance that he intends only to safeguard the nation projects stability at a time when public trust in governance is under pressure. The very need for such reassurance reflects lingering unease in a system where the boundaries between civilian authority and military influence have often been ambiguous.

Domestically, Pakistan’s political landscape remains precarious. Calls for unity are frequently undercut by partisan mistrust. Independence Day appeals to set aside differences were shadowed by warnings against “fitnas” and anti-state agitation, recalling last year’s May 9 unrest. Even though parties such as the PTI bear responsibility for street-level confrontations, they continue to shape public perception, portraying the system as a failed experiment. Rising inflation, joblessness, and institutional strain amplify these anxieties. For ordinary citizens, the gulf between the state and the populace continues to widen, highlighting the urgent need for accountable, results-driven governance.

Externally, Pakistan navigates the pressures of great-power rivalry. Field Marshal Munir has emphasised that Islamabad will “maintain equilibrium” between Washington and Beijing without sacrificing either relationship. China remains a strategic partner in defence and infrastructure as ties with the United States are cautiously warming. Yet such balancing carries inherent risks. Internal instability limits diplomatic leverage, and perception matters: Pakistan must engage global powers from a position of strength, avoiding any appearance of being a proxy in broader contests.

Pakistan’s guiding compass must remain its founding ideals. Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a democratic, just, and inclusive republic. Through that lens, today’s polity exposes a persistent gap between aspiration and practice. Institutions strain under political pressure, and partisanship often eclipses governance. Bridging this divide requires restoring accountability across all centres of power. Civilian leaders must pursue dialogue and policy solutions rather than street theatrics, while the military’s commitment to constitutional order continues.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s resilience lies in aligning governance with citizens’ expectations all the while navigating a turbulent geopolitical landscape. A nation true to Jinnah’s principles, united under constitutional rule, will wield its sovereignty effectively at home and abroad. Stability, accountability, and principled engagement are the instruments through which Pakistan can assert its independence and chart its own course in an increasingly complex world. *