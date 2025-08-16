World recognising Pakistan’s economic turnaround: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said that the international institutions were recognizing Pakistan’s economic turnaround.

He said that the country had been facing severe crisis two years ago and miraculously the country had witnessed a macro economic turnaround.

While addressing a ceremony titled Marka-e-Haq and 78 years of Independence Day celebrations- Uraan Pakistan at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that tax reforms, export-led economy and foreign direct investment were pillars to take the country to economic stability.

“We had to move forward to export-led economy. He said to the business community, I have come here to offer you… and the business community had to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government for the country in spite of some challenges to them.”

The Federal Minister said that exports under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ were key to Pakistan’s economic stability.

Iqbal said that Karachi was the heart of industry and economy and FPCCI led those people, who play their part in the economy of the country.

Terming the business community as the economic drivers, he said that the source of stable economy was private sector. He said the country could achieve macro economic stability through exports.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistani nation was the one, who paid lowest taxes. He said that the country was ready to fly under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ and this time it would be Pakistan’s fourth fly (Uraan).

He said that the previous three Uraan crashed and the success of the fourth Uraan was depended upon the learning of lessons from the past.

Iqbal said that the government and private sector should jointly make their target to achieve $100 billion exports under export emergency. He said that they had to focus on eight sectors including hospitality, IT, Mining, Manpower, Blue Economy, and Creative Industry to achieve the goal.

He asked FPCCI to formulate eight working groups along with the government and start working on them.

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani on the occasion said that the business community played a vital role in the economy of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif made difficult decisions for the development and prosperity of the country.

Pakistan was in a good position in terms of economy, he said adding that the aim of all of us was the same to make her (Pakistan) prosper.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Shaikh addressing the ceremony said that the current positive reports of international instutions about the economy of Pakistan had made them confident.

He said that the country was moving towards economic stability. He further said that the government and private sector would have to work together for the export-led economy.

Shaikh said that new avenues would open under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI Saqib Fayaz, Senior Industrialist Bashir Jan Mohammed, and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ song was also played at the FPCCI.