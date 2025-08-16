Pakistan, Tajikistan explore new horizons in trade and tourism

Pakistan and Tajikistan signaled a fresh chapter in their bilateral relations as a high-level Tajik delegation, led by Major General Nazirzoda Savzaali, Head of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of Tajikistan, arrived in Islamabad this week to explore opportunities in trade, tourism, and exports.

The delegation was hosted by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Prime Minister’s National Coordinator on Tourism, at a dinner attended by Tajikistan’s Charge d’Affaires in Pakistan, Mr. Saidjon Shafizoda, the Defence Attaché, and senior executives from Fauji Foods. Discussions focused on enhancing commercial linkages, diversifying export markets, and creating new avenues of cooperation in the tourism sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan described Tajikistan as both a close friend and a strategic partner for Pakistan in Central Asia, underscoring the need to transform historic and cultural affinities into stronger economic partnerships.

Pakistan’s textile, agro-based and food processing industries have the quality and scale to meet the needs of the Tajik market. Strengthening tourism and trade linkages is not just an economic necessity but also a step towards greater regional connectivity,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s collaboration with Central Asian states is part of a broader vision to expand regional integration and ensure mutual prosperity.

The Tajik delegation extended a formal invitation to Mr. Khan to attend the International Tourism Expo scheduled for October, where he will participate as Guest of Honor and present Pakistan’s tourism potential to international stakeholders.