Newcastle held by 10-man Villa without striker Isak

Newcastle failed to score without wantaway striker Alexander Isak as they were held by 10-man Aston Villa.

Villa played the final 24 minutes plus stoppage time with 10 men after Ezri Konsa was dismissed but with Isak missing – as he tries to force a move to Liverpool – the Magpies were unable to find a winner.

Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon wasted their best chances during a dominant first half.

Debutant Marco Bizot made a fine save to deny new £55m winger Elanga inside three minutes before Gordon planted a free header over.

The forward, playing centrally in place of Isak, also tested Bizot as the Magpies failed to make their superiority count.

Passive Villa failed to have a shot in the first half – the first home team to suffer that fate in a Premier League game since Fulham, against Manchester City in May 2024 – but they emerged after the break with renewed vigour

Boubacar Kamara headed straight at Nick Pope while Ollie Watkins shot straight at the goalkeeper but Konsa’s red card – for pulling back Gordon as he ran clear – left the hosts to focus on clinging on to a point.

Opening-day fixtures do not come much tougher.

A trip to a fortress like Villa Park was challenging enough for Newcastle. That task became even more difficult without a recognised striker.

There is no doubt that Isak’s determination to join Liverpool has overshadowed Newcastle’s preparations for the new season.

But, rather than use that as an excuse, Eddie Howe said his players knew that they “had to step up and give more”.

Their effort and commitment certainly could not be questioned against Aston Villa.

For all the pre-match talk about a player who wants to leave Newcastle, it was quickly apparent that this group are together.

There were double high fives and a team huddle before the game, and a clear message was sent: Newcastle were united without their talisman.

Newcastle played like a team and the visitors locked Aston Villa out and dominated possession in the first half.

But it was rather telling that a grimacing Howe had his hands on his head at various points.

Having seen Elanga and Gordon spurn decent openings, the head coach knew his side had to be more ruthless after the break.

The pair went on to link up midway through the second half after Elanga sent Gordon racing clear and a panicked Konsa pulled the forward back.

But Newcastle could not make that man advantage count after Konsa was sent off.

The club’s need for a goalscorer is clear – regardless of what happens with Isak in the final couple of weeks of the window.