Shaping tomorrow’s stage — Alhamra and Ajoka ignite a new wave of theatre talent

The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, in collaboration with Ajoka Theatre Group, is conducting a month-long intensive theatre workshop, bringing together some of Pakistan’s most renowned theatre professionals to train the next generation of performing artists.

Executive Director of Ajoka Theatre and Member of the Alhamra Board, Shahid Nadeem, along with acclaimed trainers including Naseem Abbas, Usman Zia, Lok, and Nirvan Shahid, are equipping young participants with advanced skills across various dimensions of theatre.

Chairman, Board of Governors, Lahore Arts Council, Razi Ahmed, lauded the overwhelming enthusiasm of the youth, calling their passion for theatre “a promising sign for the future of Pakistani performing arts.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Mehboob Alam, underscored theatre’s transformative role, stating, “Theatre is a mirror reflecting society’s true image. It compels people to think, inspires social awareness, and becomes a catalyst for positive change. More than entertainment, it is a powerful platform for education, dialogue and reform.”

Shahid Nadeem highlighted that Ajoka Theatre has long been committed to nurturing young talent by equipping them with the tools of modern theatre. Senior trainer Naseem Abbas added that the workshop is structured to deliver step-by-step training to emerging artists.

The workshop will continue until mid-September, culminating in a theatrical performance by the participants to showcase their learning.