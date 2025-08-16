Ayeza faces backlash for recreating Princess Diana’s look on Independence Day

Famous Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan stirred controversy on Independence Day after recreating Princess Diana’s iconic look from her 1991 visit to Lahore for a Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital fundraiser.

Princess Diana had famously worn a sea-green knee-length tunic paired with a white dupatta during her Lahore visit. In a tribute post shared on social media, Ayeza donned a similar dark green knee-length shirt, paired with a white dupatta and traditional shalwar – drawing instant comparisons online. While some fans appreciated the aesthetic homage, the move sparked criticism across social media platforms.

Many users accused Ayeza of imitating the British Royals, questioning the choice to celebrate Pakistan’s independence by emulating a figure from the former colonial power.

One user commented, “Actors will always remain slaves – she’s copying those from whom we got independence. She could’ve paid tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah instead.”

Another remarked, “When you order Lady Diana from Temu or Daraz,” referencing popular online marketplaces. Others criticised Ayeza’s appearance, calling it a failed attempt to replicate Diana’s timeless grace and charm.

One particularly harsh comment read, “Diana was truly beautiful, Ayeza is just artificially pretty,” while another added, “She looks like a grandmother.” Despite the backlash, Ayeza Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most successful television actresses, with a massive social media following of over 14.6 million. Her acclaimed projects include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Meherposh, Chaudhry and Sons, and Lapata. In addition to her acting career, Ayeza is currently pursuing a diploma in acting from the UK.