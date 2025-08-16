Mariah Carey outranked by influential figure

Mariah Carey just became “the support act” during her stay at a London hotel. The 56-year-old was staying at a hotel in Central London where the super star was overshadowed due to the presence of another guest, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A source reported to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Zelensky’s entourage made Mariah look tiny by comparison.” “She was well and truly outranked on the luxury ladder,” they added. The insider further mentioned, “Mariah is used to being number one wherever she goes – but this time, she was very much the support act.” Describing the “royal treatment” given to the politician during his stay, it was revealed that “Zelensky’s security detail made it clear this wasn’t your average celebrity check-in and he was given the royal treatment during his stay.” This comes after Mariah, who is known for her reputation as a diva, confessed that she is very “high-maintenance.” When asked is she think she’s “high-maintenance,” the Emotions crooner told the Guardian newspaper: “You know what? I don’t give a s*t.” “I f*g am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point. That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing,” she added.