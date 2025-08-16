22 killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify

At least 22 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency, as strikes intensified in Gaza City’s Zeitun neighbourhood. Officials on the ground warned that tens of thousands of civilians trapped in the area face growing threats from both military action and severe shortages of basic necessities.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal described the situation in Zeitun as “catastrophic,” stating that around 50,000 residents remain, most of whom are without access to food, clean water, or essential supplies. He accused Israeli forces of committing “ethnic cleansing” in the area, though Israel has consistently rejected such claims and maintains that it is operating within international law.

Independent verification of casualties and conditions in Gaza remains difficult due to media restrictions and limited access across the territory. However, eyewitnesses and residents continue to report heavy bombardment and frequent airstrikes. One resident, Ghassan Kashko, who is sheltering with his family in a school, said they “don’t know the taste of sleep” due to nonstop explosions and shelling.

The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that it is conducting operations in Zeitun. This follows a recent decision by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s security cabinet to expand the military offensive and seize control of Gaza City. The densely populated urban center has already endured more than 22 months of war, leaving its infrastructure and population in dire straits.

Adding to the crisis, the civil defence reported that 13 of the 22 people killed on Saturday were shot by Israeli troops while waiting for food aid at distribution points. Humanitarian groups and UN-backed experts have repeatedly warned of a looming famine in Gaza, with aid severely restricted. The situation continues to spark global condemnation and calls for urgent intervention.