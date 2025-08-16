Floods claim 344 lives across Pakistan in just 48 hours

In the past 48 hours, heavy rains and flash floods have claimed 344 lives and injured 148 people across Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA warned of increased risk of landslides in the northern areas due to ongoing rainfall. Tourists have been advised to avoid visiting these regions for the next 5 to 6 days and to take all necessary safety precautions.

Pakistan Army teams are actively engaged in relief efforts in flood-affected districts. Helicopters are delivering food supplies and essential goods, while rescue operations continue to evacuate residents to safer locations.

In Buner district, floods caused widespread devastation, sweeping away several villages and killing at least 157 people. The NDMA reported that military and charity organizations have dispatched relief items to affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The NDMA is closely coordinating with both civilian and military institutions for ongoing response efforts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that 74 houses were damaged, including 11 completely destroyed. The hardest-hit areas include Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs500 million in relief funds, with Rs150 million allocated for Buner alone.

K-P Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif stated that cloudbursts and flooding impacted 11 districts, affecting 3,817 people. Thirty-two people remain missing, and 545 rescue workers with 90 vehicles and boats are operating in the region. Buner recorded the highest casualties, with 159 deaths and 100 rescues. Bajaur reported 20 deaths, while 11 bodies were recovered in Battagram.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Interior Minister Shams Lone said that floods have continued since May and June due to rising temperatures linked to climate change. Seven people died, 11 were injured, and four are still missing in recent floods. A total of 318 homes have been destroyed and 674 partially damaged in the region.