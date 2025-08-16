Air Canada shuts down after massive employee strike

Air Canada has suspended all operations after nearly 10,000 workers launched a full-scale strike. The employees, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), walked out after eight months of failed contract talks. This strike has caused a complete halt in the airline’s services, grounding all flights nationwide and abroad.

According to international media reports, Air Canada typically operates 700 flights daily, transporting over 130,000 passengers. Now, with the strike in effect, nearly all these flights are cancelled. Officials warn that around 25,000 Canadians could be stranded overseas due to the disruption. The strike is expected to have a severe impact on travel and tourism.

Employees say the strike was triggered by stalled wage talks and increasing workloads without pay. The union argues that Air Canada’s offer of an 8% raise in the first year does not match inflation. While the company proposed a total compensation increase of 38% over four years, workers say it fails to meet rising living costs. The union rejected the offer and pushed ahead with the strike.

Air Canada management maintains that they already offer top-tier compensation compared to other Canadian airlines. The company says it is trying to minimize the impact by rebooking passengers through other airlines. However, due to packed flight schedules, they cannot guarantee timely travel. Refunds are being offered through the airline’s website and mobile app.

The strike has left thousands of passengers in limbo, with growing concerns about travel chaos in the coming days. While the government has not yet intervened, pressure is mounting to resolve the conflict quickly. Talks may resume, but until a deal is reached, operations will remain suspended and passengers should expect major delays.