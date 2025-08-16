Pakistan’s Top 5 Scam Casinos To Avoid in 2025, And How Players Can Stay Safe

In the past year, crypto betting and iGaming adoption have grown rapidly in Pakistan and other West Asian countries. And as the demand for legal online “earn money apps” increases, scam casinos have also surged. Gamers have lost money, and their confidential information has been hacked for just logging in to some sites. Although the gambling industry is expected to reach US$744.8 billion by 2028, scam casinos claim approximately US$1 billion every year. Between 2022 and 2024, gambling fraud grew by 73% and the number continues to rise in 2025.

Many online scam casinos have been blacklisted for various reasons, including design cloning, payment delays, rigged games, and predatory terms. While online casinos are easy ‘earn money platforms’, it is up to Pakistani gamers to approach every site with caution. Below, you’ll find some of the worst online casinos, blacklisted for defrauding unsuspecting users and getting away with millions, perhaps billions of dollars.

B9 GAME

Proven to be a close clone of another trusted gaming site, B9 Game’s reviews reflect widespread dissatisfaction among Indian and Pakistani users. Gamers have lost their winnings and deposits, waiting month after month for their concerns to be addressed and their money released. After months of following up, some users complained about losing all their money after their accounts were locked without explanation.

And the customer support team has not done much to address the seemingly piling up issues. In fact, some B9 Game Users have been completely ghosted and unable to follow up on their lost deposits. Imagine depositing crypto, and it does not reflect on your gaming account. You reach out to the B9 support team, and no one answers back. What can be worse than this, especially in cases of larger deposits?

B9 Game’s uncertified previous users have taken it online, terming the site the ‘worst online casino ever’ and warning other potential victims. The site’s design explains why it has captured unsuspecting users so easily. B9 Game is a close copycat of a highly trusted gaming site, BC.GAME. Even the name is quite similar, but that’s not the worst part. The designs for the two sites, both UI and UX, are so similar that some users mistakenly thought it was a platform upgrade.

As evident on their website, B9 Game is marketed as the top gaming site preferred by the growing Pakistani users. But this is yet another fraudulent claim, mimicking the legit platform that has built trust and a strong gaming community. The best part is, gamers can now differentiate between BC.Game that they trust from the fraudulent copycat.

How B9 Game has Cloned BC.Game To Confuse Unsuspecting Pakistani Gamers

From logo design, theme color choices, to interface structure, B9 Game features resemble the original BC.GAME site.

The B9 Game’s hexagonal logo is a copied and ‘crowned’ version of BC.GAME . At a glance, a new gamer can easily confuse the two sites and engage the services of B9 Game. Most gamers have experienced this confusion and made deposits on this site. But they get shocked when they can not access their winnings or their accounts are frozen. Targeted marketing strategy focused on the growing Pakistan and Asian markets: This scam casino is pushing its brand and services into markets where BC.Game has already established a trusted user base. For instance, BC.Game is widely used in Pakistan, India, and many other Asian countries. B9 Game presents itself as the number one online gaming site in this region. Identical User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX): The B9 Game’s graphic placements are identical to BC.Game. For example, the action buttons are the same, with slight changes in wording to avoid any legal infringements. The choice of color and interface arrangement is identical, with slight intentional mismatches. Undeniably, the two sites can be easily confused and used interchangeably, especially by new gamers.

In short, B9 Game is blacklisted for cloning its design to confuse BC.Game users, refusing to pay, and predatory marketing. If you’ve not already fallen prey to this site, steer clear and opt for legally operating and licensed crypto gambling sites.

Lucky 18 Casino

This site is popular for not paying its players and for failing to reply to customer inquiries. According to user reviews, the scam casino promised to solve payment issues, but then completely ghosted them for months. From delayed payments to not paying at all, Lucky 18 Casino is a perfect case study of the worst online casinos ever.

Prism Casino

The Prism Casino is part of the Virtual Casino Group, an online gaming casino company famous for slow payment to its users. While Pakistani players don’t mind using offshore casinos, waiting over a year to get paid is not something they willingly subscribe to. The site is termed a scam casino by some users due to misleading promotions, especially on its non-deposit bonus offers. The customer support is also reported to be highly unsatisfactory, with players being advised to exercise caution or avoid the site completely.

GrandSlotPalace

Rated 1.8 stars on Trustpilot, GrandPalace users complain of being required to make additional deposits before their withdrawals are processed. One user from Pakistan writes, “I didn’t read all the reviews before. After winning, I am required to deposit the $58 for processing, which I won’t do after seeing complaints. I’ve live chatted with the customer care, and they insist on the deposit to access my $5+k wins. I give up on this process…” Unfortunately, most similar complaints about this online casino have gone unanswered.

GoldBetSpin

According to a detailed review by an impartial Casino GURU review team, GoldBetSpit scored close to 0.0 on the safety index. That is to say, the site is barely safe and fair. Other sites rank GoldBetSpin among the worst online casinos with short and unclear terms and conditions. Whether you are in Pakistan or Canada, this is simply unacceptable. The site also demands additional deposits to process, unblock, or verify accounts before withdrawals, but users never receive the payments after.

Playing on a legit iGaming site is crucial not just for the wins, but also for user safety. Some gaming sites may not outright defraud their users, but are unsafe and prone to hacking. If users’ payment details are exposed, they could lose everything. Identity theft is also rising. That is why due diligence is required before depositing money at any online casino.

How Can Pakistani Gamers Avoid the Worst Online Casino Scams in 2025?

The best online casinos are licensed by respected government authorities . While having any license is better than having none, having no license at all is a cause for concern. Even worse is a site that has its licensing revoked. So, be thorough, be careful, be safe.

Read online reviews by previous users : Scouwer trusted review sites and look at online casino ratings and user statements. Also, users can find impartial reviews on platforms like Reddit and Quora. If a site has multiple negative reviews across the board, it’s usually a sign to stay away.

Check Licensing credibility from iGaming authorities: Most of these authorities keep their databases open, allowing users to search and verify a site’s licensing information.

Be keen when reviewing terms and conditions on any site: Most scam casinos have inconsistent information or too-good-to-be-true deals. Also, the information on their written terms and that given by their support team may differ.

Test the site: Some users go further to test the sites with small crypto deposits, play, then attempt to make withdrawals. If a $15 deal goes south, a $1000 bet will vanish the same way.

In Short, Scam Casinos are on the Rise, and iGamers Should Be Cautious, Now More Than Ever

The negative experiences scam casino users have are affecting the way people view crypto gambling and discouraging individuals from honest online casinos. While not all the listed sites are scam casinos, they have failed to fulfill their promises to their users. And while some online casinos can be removed from blacklists, they would need to go above and beyond to regain user trust. Gamers are always advised to steer clear of blacklisted sites, unless clear evidence indicates otherwise.

Nonetheless, honest earn money platforms can be quite profitable if users take their time and perform due diligence. Some even offer impressive gaming options and amazing bonus offers. Online gamers are advised to build their own lists of trusted online casinos; otherwise, easy money could land them in the worst online casinos.