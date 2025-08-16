PM Shehbaz orders swift flood relief in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate relief efforts in nine flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The devastating cloudburst and sudden floods in northern Pakistan have caused widespread destruction and loss.

Expressing deep sorrow on social media platform X, the Prime Minister stood in solidarity with the affected families and assured that the government is deploying all resources for rescue and relief operations.

I am deeply anguished by the devastation caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and northern Pakistan. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this hour of grief. The Government is mobilising all… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 16, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif specifically instructed faster response in the districts of Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram. He emphasized immediate attention on Bajaur and Battagram, where the situation is critical. Trapped residents are being rescued, injured persons are receiving medical aid, and heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roads and restore communication links.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, compared the scale of destruction caused by recent rains and floods in KP to the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods. He stressed the need for national unity and collective efforts to support the victims during this crisis.

The government continues to mobilize all possible resources to save lives and rebuild infrastructure in the affected areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the commitment to stand with flood victims and ensure speedy relief to ease their suffering.

The severity of this disaster underscores the urgency of coordinated action to mitigate losses and provide essential aid to the vulnerable communities in northern Pakistan.